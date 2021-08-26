Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.950-$3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.02 billion.

NYSE:GTS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $843.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $35.49.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triple-S Management stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Triple-S Management worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

