Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.22. 4,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,035. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.14.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.57.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
