Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.22. 4,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,035. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.14.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.57.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

