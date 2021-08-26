Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIVHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Vivendi alerts:

OTCMKTS VIVHY traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.23.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.