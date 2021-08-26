Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIVHY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 99,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,932. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

