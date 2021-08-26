Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

WTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, insider Horst Baier acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900.45 ($12,935.00). Also, insider David Atkins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,239 ($42.32) per share, with a total value of £32,390 ($42,317.74). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $24,232,775.

Shares of WTB stock traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,167 ($41.38). The company had a trading volume of 110,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,350. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,107.03. The company has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.61.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

