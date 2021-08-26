Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT at $31.36

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWYUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CWYUF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.88 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 39.40%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.