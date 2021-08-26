SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.02. 1,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.88 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 39.40%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

