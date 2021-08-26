Financial Advantage Inc. Sells 1,431 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Financial Advantage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,364,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,860 shares in the last quarter. Clearshares LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the period.

SCHK traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.30. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $44.59.

