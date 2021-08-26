Financial Advantage Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Financial Advantage Inc. lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 2.3% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 3.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded up $11.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,275.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,255. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,189.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

