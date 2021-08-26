Financial Advantage Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Financial Advantage Inc. cut its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. F.N.B. makes up 4.0% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc. owned about 0.12% of F.N.B. worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765,997 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $4,265,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 131.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 279,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after purchasing an additional 239,513 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 21,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,357. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.