Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 42.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $120.54. 54,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,693,454. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22. The company has a market cap of $213.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.