Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

NYSE PINS traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.76. 113,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,469,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.07. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

