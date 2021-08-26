Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Decreased by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.07. The company had a trading volume of 48,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,781. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.80 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

