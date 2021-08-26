Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases New Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,210. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 110.59 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.46 and a 52 week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

