D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 185,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $86.16. The company had a trading volume of 129,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,946. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

