PlayGame One Day Volume Reaches $3,307.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded up 14% against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $384,121.02 and approximately $3,307.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00053116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.07 or 0.00758643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00098896 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

