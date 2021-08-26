-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 10,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,959. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWBR. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

