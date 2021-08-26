Comparing Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) & Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) and Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Great Western Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Western Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Marlin Business Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Marlin Business Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Western Bancorp $493.59 million 3.47 -$680.81 million $1.60 19.45 Marlin Business Services $103.36 million 2.57 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

Marlin Business Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Western Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marlin Business Services has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Great Western Bancorp and Marlin Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Western Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential downside of 41.50%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Profitability

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Marlin Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Western Bancorp 33.10% 14.49% 1.26% Marlin Business Services 39.87% 18.98% 3.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

