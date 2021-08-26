Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in IHS Markit by 19.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.32. 26,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.13. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

