ZK International Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,539 call options on the company. This is an increase of 450% compared to the average daily volume of 643 call options.

ZKIN traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.81. 76,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,779. ZK International Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZKIN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ZK International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

