Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $358.70. 7,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,152. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

