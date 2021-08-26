Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.2% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 77.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16,202.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,426,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $585.00. 18,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,566. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

