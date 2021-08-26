Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.21. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

