Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $40,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

IXUS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.48. 15,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.852 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

