Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 14.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,203. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.77. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $186.82 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

