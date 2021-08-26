Raymond James Increases Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $55.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 492,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,464,145. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $3,427,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,626,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

