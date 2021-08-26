Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 321,716 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $94,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Fire Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the second quarter. United Fire Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 19.8% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,754,000 after acquiring an additional 125,608 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

