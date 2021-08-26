Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBY. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of BBY opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,129 shares of company stock worth $21,085,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

