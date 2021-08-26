Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $674.13

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $674.13 and last traded at $669.24, with a volume of 681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $669.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $589.63. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

