Zacks: Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $11.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Shares of STT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.96. 13,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32. State Street has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

