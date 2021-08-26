Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 24.65%.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,570. The company has a market cap of $379.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $43.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVNW. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

