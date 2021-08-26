NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Tops $194.74 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $194.74 million and approximately $25.09 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00053188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.19 or 0.00760950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00099385 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,264,298,501 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

