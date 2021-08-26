Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Post $0.92 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

KRC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. 4,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 118,185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

