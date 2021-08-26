Kusama Price Tops $287.90 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $287.90 or 0.00611613 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $223.29 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00126088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00156728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,142.09 or 1.00149451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.74 or 0.01038278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.75 or 0.06455575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

