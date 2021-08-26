DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Bank of America

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

NYSE DKS opened at $129.60 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

