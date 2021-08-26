Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Reaches $0.0946 on Exchanges

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $745,956.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00053188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.19 or 0.00760950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00099385 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

