$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.28. 1,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,685. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.05. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

