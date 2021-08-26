So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Down to $6.46

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.20. So-Young International shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 1,601 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $687.97 million, a P/E ratio of -646.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. 15.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

