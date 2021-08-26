Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.20. Yatsen shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 93,833 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on YSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.65.
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
