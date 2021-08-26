GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 358,840 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 113,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 59,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,731. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.