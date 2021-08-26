Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 71,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $384,000.

IBDN stock remained flat at $$25.34 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,089. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36.

