Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.88. 23,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.26. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,024 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,754. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

