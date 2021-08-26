Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.00. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,629. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.