Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.69. 752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,787. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

