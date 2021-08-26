Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $38.33

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.33, but opened at $37.12. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 37,877 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -100.87 and a beta of 4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $31,399,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $75,297,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $12,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

