Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $38.33

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.33, but opened at $37.12. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 37,877 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -100.87 and a beta of 4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $31,399,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $75,297,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $12,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
