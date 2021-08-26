MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $726.71

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $726.71, but opened at $709.01. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $710.86, with a volume of 3,826 shares.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.80.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

