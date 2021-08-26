Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 180,272 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $5,428,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $1,992,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

