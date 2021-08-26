ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Down to $5.63

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.48. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1,476 shares.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $15,178,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

