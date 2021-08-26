Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.16.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $11.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.53 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

