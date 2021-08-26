Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 33.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $939.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $887.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $945.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.